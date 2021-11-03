Aspen Dental is offering Veterans Free Dental Care November 6 in 7 area locations

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville — In honor of America’s veterans, Aspen Dental will offer free care to military veterans, their spouses and significant others in selected locations nationwide, including seven in Northeast Florida, on Saturday, November 6.

The annual event, now in its seventh year, acknowledges veterans who served to protect American freedom, while providing much needed dental care to those who remain ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration. Veterans must be considered 100% disabled to receive dental care. Disability warrants that a veteran must have a service-related mouth injury or was held as a prisoner of war.

Lindsey Dickenson, Aspen’s Regional Manager, describes the day as “awesome” with over 600 offices opening their doors for free care to our nation’s veterans in order to breakdown barriers to healthcare.

“The event embodies the Aspen nation commitment to support our local communities in increasing our access to care,” she said. “We value this day of service that is meant to relieve patients, specifically veterans, that are in pain. "

Aspen Dental takes their service to veterans one step further with their adopt a veteran plan.

“Every practice that is open that day is able to adopt a veteran and for the one year following that day of service we are able to treat that patient for anything they need at not cost,” continued Dickenson.

She described the offering as a collective measure of Aspen Dental helping patients. Patients can also be treated on one their healthy mouth mobiles. The traveling dental office visits cities across the U.S. to provide services to those who may not be able to travel.

The Veteran’s Day service, offered between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., will typically schedule as many as 40 patients collectively seeing over 900 patients in one day.

Dickenson described the day for everyone as fun - especially for the doctors.

“This is a day where they can genuinely help patients that have served our country,” she said. “So we can live everyday as we do. The doctors are beyond grateful. Tears come with the stories with what they have done for us and what they have lived through even coming home. It’s special.”

Advance appointments are required.

Please call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to schedule an appointment.

651 Nautica Drive Unit 1, Jacksonville, FL 32218

4520 Town Center Pkwy STE 103, Jacksonville, FL 32246

11806 Atlantic Blvd STE 4, Jacksonville, FL 32225

9920 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256

463859 State Road 200, Yulee, FL 32097

2143 West US Highway 90, STE A, Lake City, FL 32055

717 S State Rd. 19, Palatka, FL 32177

Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.

