Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing his Chinese wife two years ago and leaving her body at a Missouri park. Joseph Elledge, of Columbia is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. Elledge reported her missing on Oct. 10, 2019, prompting numerous searches before her remains were found March 25 in a remote area of Rock Bridge State Park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Columbia.Authorities have not said how she died, but prosecutors have suggested Elledge strangled or suffocated Ji before taking...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO