Raiders release former 12th overall pick Henry Ruggs after felony DUI arrest

Henry Ruggs’ career, at least with the Las Vegas Raiders, is over. The first receiver selected in last year’s NFL Draft, Ruggs was released by the team late Tuesday night, stemming from his arrest on felony DUI charges.

Las Vegas police arrived on the scene of a fatal car accident early Tuesday morning, with Ruggs, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, allegedly showing signs of impairment.

According to police, the 22-year-old struck a Toyota Rav4 with his Corvette while traveling at a high rate of speed in a residential area several miles from the Las Vegas Strip. The collision caused the Toyota to burst into flames, killing the driver and her dog. After being discharged from UMCSN (University Medical Center of Southern Nevada), Ruggs was booked into Clark County Detention Center, where he’ll be held without bail until he appears before a judge Wednesday at 9 AM PT. If convicted, Ruggs faces a minimum two-year jail sentence with no possibility of probation.

Among qualified receivers this season, only rookie Ja’Marr Chase was averaging more yards per catch than Ruggs (19.5), who starred at Alabama before the Raiders drafted him 12th overall in 2020. Known for his game-breaking speed, the six-foot receiver’s 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine was one of the fastest in the event’s history.

The fallout from Ruggs’ accident is the latest development in what has been a disastrous month for the Raiders, who recently parted ways with coach Jon Gruden after an investigation into the Washington Football Team uncovered a series of offensive emails including many containing racist, misogynistic and homophobic language. Ruggs will finish his 20-game Raiders tenure with 50 catches for 921 yards and four touchdowns along with 12 carries for an additional 65 yards rushing. His special teams contributions included 11 punt returns for 211 yards.

Ruggs is available to be claimed off waivers by any team, though given the legal jeopardy he faces, that seems unlikely. His departure should lead to more opportunities for Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, among others, in the Raiders’ passing game.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram