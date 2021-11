In a Halloween upset that no one saw coming, the New York Jets didn't just put a scare into the Bengals, they took them to the graveyard and buried them. With Zach Wilson out, the Jets were a popular pick to get blown out this week -- the oddsmakers had them pegged as a double-digit underdog -- but backup quarterback Mike White had other ideas. In one of the most impressive performances ever by a QB making his first start, White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns as the Jets stunned the Bengals 34-31.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO