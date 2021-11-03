CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Homicide charge filed in Antigo slaying, suspect still at large

By Shereen Siewert
 7 days ago
A warrant has been issued for an Antigo man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his 63-year-old mother, while prosecutors have filed homicide charges against him in the case.

Derek Goplin

The manhunt continues for Derek Goplin, 38, in connection with the death of his mother, 63-year old Susan Reese, of Antigo. Officers discovered the victim during a Monday morning welfare check.

According to court documents, Goplin and a child were seen on surveillance video outside the home one day before Reese’s body was discovered. Police later discovered the child alone in a Waukesha hotel.

On Nov. 1, prosecutors filed charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety against Goplin, who is also wanted in an unrelated case filed in May.

Goplin is described as a white man about 5’11” tall weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes and a dark green camouflage coat over a red hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a beanie hat that was either green or brown, police said in a news release.

Anyone who spots Goplin should not approach him but instead call 911. Police say he could have a knife and has allegedly been known to carry a firearm.

Antigo Police Capt. Daniel Duley said the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab, among others.

Survivor testifies as Rittenhouse trial enters 2nd week

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A witness at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial testified Monday that he confronted a rifle-toting Rittenhouse with a gun of his own to try to stop the bloodshed, and thought he was going to die as he closed in on the young man. Gaige Grosskreutz, who said...
KENOSHA, WI
EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse attorneys spar over victim depictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys spent the first week of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparring over who provoked whom, with prosecutors portraying the Illinois teenager as the aggressor and the defense working to show that the men he shot had threatened him. The stakes are enormous as jurors weigh whether...
MADISON, WI
EXPLAINER: Prosecutors play up Rittenhouse inexperience

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors trying to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of murder have been working to paint him as an inexperienced teenager who misrepresented his age and medical training to other armed civilians in his group on the night he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.
MADISON, WI
Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The rapid sequence in which Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men on the streets of Kenosha was set off by the confrontational behavior of the first man, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others in his group and later grabbed for the 17-year-old’s weapon right before he was shot, witnesses testified.
KENOSHA, WI
LEAP to recognize work of law enforcement

WAUSAU – Members of the Law Enforcement Appreciation Project will present gift cards to various law enforcement agencies serving Marathon County at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at Culver’s, 219 Bridge St., Wausau. LEAP, begun by a group of local residents, recognizes the law enforcement community for sacrifices made and services...
WAUSAU, WI
