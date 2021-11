Bill Kreutzmann, the drummer for Dead and Company, worried fans when he departed the stage early during the group’s show Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl. Sunday afternoon, he announced on social media that he would be taking the final evening of the band’s three-night stand at the Bowl off, but Kreutzmann assured followers that he is resting and will be back “full steam ahead” soon. “It’s Halloween, did I spook you?” Kreutzmann joked in the tweet. “I’m okay & was sad to miss the end last night,” he said, getting more serious. “Wasn’t feeling well & the show must go...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO