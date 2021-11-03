CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan lead the way for 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations

 7 days ago

The list of nominees has been announced for the 2021 Soul Train Awards , airing on Sunday, November 28 at 8PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. This year’s production will be taped at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, NYC on November 20, and will be co-hosted once again by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold for their fourth year in a row.

The show will also be celebrating two huge milestones: the 50th anniversary of the legendary Soul Train program, which debuted on October 2, 1971, and the very first time the show has made New York City its home.

H.E.R. , Jazmine Sullivan , and WizKid have each been tapped for three of the event’s biggest awards, Song , Album , and Video of the Year , while H.E.R. leads the entire nominees' list with eight nods. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown follow close behind with six nominations each. Wizkid and Tems each received five nods each, followed by Blxst with four. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak 's Silk Sonic , Doja Cat , and Yung Bleu each have been given three nods as well.

Additional commemorations this year will be for Maxwell , who will receive the Legend Award , previously bestowed upon artists such as Babyface , Toni Braxton , and Erykah Badu , among others. "It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” Maxwell said in a statement.

Also, Ashanti will receive the Lady of Soul Award , taken home by Jill Scott , Brandy , SWV , Faith Evans , Yolanda Adams , and Monica in years past. “I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s Lady of Soul honoree,” Ashanti said. “This is a full circle moment for me because I received the Aretha Franklin entertainer of the year award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate."

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Soul Train Awards nominees:

Song of the Year

Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Album of the Year

Blxst – No Love Lost
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Giveon - When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Wizkid - Made in Lagos

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best R&amp;B/Soul Female Artist

Alicia Keys
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

Best R&amp;B/Soul Male Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Tank
Usher

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Best New Artist

Blxst
Capella Grey
Morray
Tems
Tone Stith
Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Charlie Wilson
The Isley Brothers
Jam & Lewis
T-Pain

Best Dance Performance

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”
Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”
Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”
Normani Feat. Cardi B- “Wild Side”
Usher – “Bad Habits”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Brian Courtney Wilson
James Fortune
Kelly Price
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Can’t Let It Show” - written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)
“Come Through” - written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)
“Damage” - written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“Essence” - written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)
“Leave the Door Open” - written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)

Don't miss the 2021 Soul Train Awards , airing on Sunday, November 28 at 8PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

