Cynthia Bailey's Husband Shoots Down Cheating Rumors: 'That's Not Me!'

 7 days ago

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill

Last week, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey's relationship was rocked by claims that her husband, Mike Hill, cheated on her.

An anonymous source using the now-deleted Twitter account "@Alist_xo" tweeted, "Y'all ready for the Tea on Mrs Cynthia's husband[?] Like and repost when this gets 100 likes I'll post some receipts."

"Okay well let's say this for starters. He has sent me nudes I have videos. And no it's not massive but it's pretty. The nudes I'll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya," they tweeted, sharing graphic images of Mike's alleged dirty deeds.

The Twitter account later added, "So I'm learning Mike Hill cheated on Cynthia the entire time. This is why I wanted to expose him. I hate men who are so easily swayed!"

Mike responded to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram: "Please don't believe bs. Not exposing me cuz THAT'S not ME. Don't know this person or why they're doing this but my lawyer has been contacted."

Mike added that the messages were not from his account and the photographs included in the so-called receipts did not belong to him. "We're good. Cynt doesn't believe it," he messaged. "She knows what I look like. She knows I don't use Snap. Only God can separate us."

If the rumors were true, it would have been a devasting blow to Cynthia, who walked away from the show for her marriage.

"After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I'm very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike," she told Page Six several weeks back.

We are glad the rumors are false.

Carmen White
7d ago

It doesn't mean you can't change after cheating on all the other people that was in your life. what that meant to me none of them made him as happy as she do🤷‍♀️I'm just saying.

Guest
7d ago

That just proves that Cynthia did the right thing by walking away from the show because stuff like this you have jealously envy just cruel people in the world that would do something like this for no reason at all

Brenda Hammonds
6d ago

Cynthia is a little slow, if Mike tell her to jump in a river I believe she would do it, wake up Cynthia you are sleep.

