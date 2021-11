Election Day has come and gone. This reminds me of “The Outer Limits,” a 1960’s television show. With the end of round the clock commercials by politicians, political parties, political action groups and pay for play special interest groups, we now return control of your television back to you until the next election cycle. No more candidates campaign mailings clogging mailboxes and weighing down our hard working postal employees. No more robo calls! Finally, some peace and quite!

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO