Machines Learn Good From Commonsense Norm Bank

By Charles Q. Choi
IEEE Spectrum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence scientists have developed a new moral textbook customized for machines that was built from sources as varied as the "Am I the Asshole?" subreddit and the "Dear Abby" advice column. With it, they trained an AI named Delphi that was 92.1% accurate on moral judgments when vetted by people,...

spectrum.ieee.org

