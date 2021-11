Weehawken may be famous for a duel, but its two young residents who perform as Last Minet hope to make the township equally well known for being their hometown. Guitarist Zuri Fadul and drummer Jovanna Cedeno came of age during the era when MTV temporarily catapulted punk rock into the Top 40, and they incorporate those influences into their raw, urgent sound.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO