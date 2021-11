Veteran's Day is Thursday, November 11. There are several programs planned to Honor our Veterans. Alliance St. Agnes Academy will hold a Veteran's Day program at 9 am, Thursday at the Holy Rosary Parish Center Gym. St. Agnes Students will do special presentations and there will be guest speakers. 20 year Military Veteran, Steve Nelson will be the featured speaker. The public is welcome to attend.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO