After escaping Calgary with two points in Tuesday’s overtime win, the Nashville Predators landed in Edmonton to face off tonight against a offensively hot Oilers team. The Oilers have the top two points leaders in the league so far this season with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl along with a supporting offensive cast (including former Predator Kyle Turris on their fourth line). The Oilers entered the contest tonight with a 7-1 record, with their single loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen was 5-1 when in net.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO