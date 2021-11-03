Colin Jost performs

Last week, Colin Jost achieved a new Saturday Night Live record. After 155 episodes, Jost is now the long-serving anchor of the weekly comedy sketch show's Weekend Update segment, surpassing the previous record set by Seth Meyers. It's unclear whether Jost's hosting streak has anything to do with Myer's deal with the devil, seemingly involving his marriage to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. Meyers currently hosts Late Night With Seth Meyers and took a moment during his show's "Corrections" segment earlier this week to address Jost breaking his previous SNL Weekend Update record. What started off being congratulatory quickly turned a little (jokingly) bitter.
