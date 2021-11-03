CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Jost performs

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Jost performs last week as...

CinemaBlend

Seth Meyers Shares A+ Thoughts After SNL’s Colin Jost Beats His Weekend Update Record

Seth Meyers has been a staple in TV comedy since the early 2000s and, as such, he has held the record for hosting the most Weekend Update shows on Saturday Night Live. Recently, though, his friend and colleague Colin Jost, has been putting in the work and one-upped his record as the anchor of the segment. In response, Meyers shared some pretty conflicted (and hilarious) thoughts on the SNL host, it would seem.
ComicBook

Seth Meyers Is NOT Happy After Colin Jost Broke His Saturday Night Live Record

Last week, Colin Jost achieved a new Saturday Night Live record. After 155 episodes, Jost is now the long-serving anchor of the weekly comedy sketch show's Weekend Update segment, surpassing the previous record set by Seth Meyers. It's unclear whether Jost's hosting streak has anything to do with Myer's deal with the devil, seemingly involving his marriage to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. Meyers currently hosts Late Night With Seth Meyers and took a moment during his show's "Corrections" segment earlier this week to address Jost breaking his previous SNL Weekend Update record. What started off being congratulatory quickly turned a little (jokingly) bitter.
