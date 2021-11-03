CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMorris Rodgers, Schrier grill VA official over health records system

By Orion Donovan-Smith, The Spokesman-Review Published:
Columbian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A House panel on Tuesday grilled the Department of Veterans Affairs official responsible for a new health records system that has caused delayed care at Spokane’s VA hospital and left employees exhausted and demoralized. VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy told the House subcommittee charged with overseeing the...

ifiberone.com

Schrier skewers federal official over issues ‘compromising’ care at VA outpatient clinic in Wenatchee

The Spokesman-Review reports a U.S. House panel catechized Department of Veterans Affairs’ Deputy Secretary Donald Remy on Tuesday after a litany of issues occurred at VA hospitals across eastern Washington. Remy is responsible for the rollout of a new health records system that caused delayed care at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. Mann-Grandstaff has an outpatient clinic in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
The Spokesman-Review

After visiting VA clinic in Wenatchee, Kim Schrier warns new software hurting veterans’ care, straining health care providers

WASHINGTON – After visiting a Veterans Affairs clinic in Wenatchee, Rep. Kim Schrier warned the VA secretary on Wednesday new software has slowed down veterans’ health care and caused burnout among doctors and nurses since it was implemented a year ago. The Wenatchee clinic is connected to Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical...
VIRGINIA STATE
thegazette.com

Iowa City VA Health System has 91 percent staff vaccination rate

IOWA CITY — Though the final deadline for all Veterans Affairs staff to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus still is weeks away, no employee at the VA Health Care System in Iowa City has left their role as a result of the federal directive, local officials say. Approximately 91...
IOWA STATE
KPBS

Congress reacts to inewsource VA health care investigation

Members of Congress described inewsource’s investigation into the VA health care system as “troubling,” “alarming” and “unacceptable,” emphasizing that the issues raised by the reporting merit further congressional scrutiny. “I am increasingly alarmed by the concerns I hear from veterans and from stories like this one,” said Rep. Mike Bost,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 Democrats seek to unseat McMorris Rodgers in WA-05

SPOKANE, Wash. — An attorney and a marketing professional have announced their candidacies to represent Washington’s fifth Congressional district.  Natasha Hill and Ann Marie Danimus, both democrats, are seeking to replace incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who has held the seat for 16 years.  Hill is a fourth-generation Spokanite who owns her law firm. She is a Rogers High School grad...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier and Veterans Service Officer Sarah Simonson on Wenatchee VA medical needs

WENATCHEE — Veteran servicemembers have a lot of people and agencies who support them. Still, it can be hard to find just the right resources. NCWLIFE spoke with two officials who want to help. U.S. Congresswoman Kim Schrier and Douglas County Veterans Service Officer Sarah Simonson are ready and able to connect vets with the services they need. And according to both of them, Wenatchee Valley veterans’ biggest need right now is a health clinic system that works for them.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Congresswoman Schrier Supports Bill to Improve Diabetes Care

Members of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes, which includes 8th District Representative Kim Schrier, introduced the Expanding Access to Self-Management Training Act on Tuesday. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. The legislation looks to make it easier for people with diabetes to access training to manage their blood glucose levels...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oxford Eagle

Healthcare system as COVID cases level but health official worry for the winter

As the year winds down, COVID-19 cases are stabilizing at an average of 460 confirmed cases, 296 hospitalizations and 12.1 COVID-19 related deaths per day; majority of these individuals are unvaccinated. The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 493 more cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths, and 29 ongoing outbreaks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 28 Spokane

Cathy McMorris Rodgers explains her 'no' vote on the infrastructure bill

Washington, D.C. – Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) voted ‘no’ on the Nov. 5 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Following the vote, she released the this statement:. The Senate infrastructure bill and the massive tax and spending spree are not the will of the American people. The Democrats’ radical agenda to spend a reckless amount of money will raise costs and make it even harder for people to build a better life. It will lead to blackouts, unaffordable electricity bills, tax hikes, jobs destroyed, weak defenses against our adversaries like China and Russia, no hope to cure diseases, long lines of the sick begging the government for lifesaving treatments, and slashed funding for hospitals that are trying to care for our country’s most vulnerable patients. Is that the future we really want? It’s reckless. We should be working to address crises that are threatening our future like the chaos at the border, broken supply chains, surging costs, and record-high overdose deaths.
CONGRESS & COURTS
laundryledger.com

Biden Administration Announces Two Major Vaccination Policies

The Biden Administration recently announced details of two policies to fight COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) which will cover 84 million employees and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services requirement for health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid which applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
federalnewsnetwork.com

Part 2: What VA can do to fix the doomed $16B (and counting) Electronic Health Record modernization

In Part 1, former Veterans Affairs Deputy CIO Ed Meagher detailed why the Electronic Health Record Modernization effort will struggle to succeed. Never has Will Rogers’ admonition “When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging” been more appropriate than right now in terms of America’s veterans and the organization that has been charged with “caring for him who shall have borne the battle.”
VIRGINIA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

McMorris Rodgers calls Biden’s employer vaccine mandate ‘un-American’

WASHINGTON D.C. — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers called President Joe Biden’s new employer vaccine mandate “un-American.”  On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced that Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4.  RELATED: US sets Jan. 4 deadline for workers at big companies to be vaccinated...
U.S. POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland trans veterans seek VA coverage for surgery, but agency still drafting proposed rules

Retired Navy mechanic Taryn Wilson of Baltimore says she experienced depression over the years because the sex she was assigned at birth did not match the one she sees herself as. Wilson, 44, who retired in 2018 after 23 years of service, wants to have gender affirmation surgery and was elated when the Department of Veterans Affairs announced June 19 that it will cover such procedures for ...
MARYLAND STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES

