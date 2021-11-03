McMorris Rodgers, Schrier grill VA official over health records system

Washington, D.C. – Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) voted ‘no’ on the Nov. 5 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Following the vote, she released the this statement:. The Senate infrastructure bill and the massive tax and spending spree are not the will of the American people. The Democrats’ radical agenda to spend a reckless amount of money will raise costs and make it even harder for people to build a better life. It will lead to blackouts, unaffordable electricity bills, tax hikes, jobs destroyed, weak defenses against our adversaries like China and Russia, no hope to cure diseases, long lines of the sick begging the government for lifesaving treatments, and slashed funding for hospitals that are trying to care for our country’s most vulnerable patients. Is that the future we really want? It’s reckless. We should be working to address crises that are threatening our future like the chaos at the border, broken supply chains, surging costs, and record-high overdose deaths.

