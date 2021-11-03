Amazon’s air quality sensor can tell you when indoor air is dirty

Assess the air in your home with the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor. This smart device tracks and measures particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. So you can see exactly what’s in your home environment and make adjustments accordingly. Best of all, the color-coded LED display makes it easy to understand the air quality score in the Alexa app. And if Alexa detects poor air quality, you’ll receive a phone notification or voice announcement on Echo devices. Moreover, this Amazon device can integrate with Alexa Routines to connect to smart thermostats, ceiling fans, and blinds to help control the room’s temperature. Overall, receive regular notifications on the quality of indoor pollution to improve you and your family’s health.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO