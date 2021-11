There is not much that will get in the way of me and seeing Tame Impala live. Not a four day bender in Vegas, negative hours of sleep, or a massive hangover. I arrived in San Diego with just an hour to rest before busting a mission to see them on their first stop on tour in March of last year before getting shut down due to COVID. It didn’t take long for many to crave the magical feeling of live concerts. But the euphoria from this week’s shows on November 2nd and 3rd, Tame Impala fueled that longing for audience members at the packed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

