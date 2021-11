How can it be November already? Before we know it we’ll be eating turkey, mashed potatoes and even trimming the tree. We are so looking forward to the holidays in our new home. I actually don’t know yet if we will host any holidays this year (guess we need to figure that out soon!), but no matter how or where we decide celebrate, we are already creating a festive environment in our home (even if it is just for our day to day enjoyment)!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO