Canelo Alvarez beat Caleb Plant in their fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev. via 11th-round knockout, and he really delivered the pain. Canelo dropped Plant twice in the 11th. First, he knocked down Plant with a big left hook and powerful right uppercut combination. Plant put his gloves on the canvas to regain his balance following the punishment he took. He beat the 10-count and told referee Russell Mora that he wanted to continue.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO