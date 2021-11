This time of the year is ideal for goalkeepers to shine, not only because every save is magnified but there are also penalty-kick shootouts to navigate. In Paolillo’s case, he did it all, making some big saves in games vs. Shore and Ocean – the latter of which was a Shore Conference Tournament game and the former of which was a 0-0 draw that effectively clinched Manalapan the No. 4 seed in the tournament. In the round of 16 vs. Ocean, Manalapan needed to survive penalty kicks to advance and Paolillo came up with two huge saves in the shootout to ensure the Braves would move on to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

SOCCER ・ 16 DAYS AGO