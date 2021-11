KING — Across the country, the fire service has been witnessing a major reduction in volunteerism over the last few decades. Many departments have seen such a deterioration of personnel that they have hired firefighters on limited budgets to respond to their calls for service. Because of this decline, recruiting has become a major part of the volunteer fire service. One area of recruitment is the youth firefighter program that many fire departments offer for their young community members.

