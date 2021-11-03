CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Feeling SAD? Here's how to fend off the winter blues

By Christina Caron New York Times
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about 1 in 20 people in the northern half of the United States, cooling temperatures and shorter, darker days may signal the onset of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, a type of depression that typically arrives in the fall or winter, then goes away in the spring. Unlike...

Eyewitness News

Kara's Cures: Managing the Winter Blues

It's getting darker earlier and for more hours of the day. That makes many of us sad, but it can also lead to a real illness called SAD; Seasonal Affective Disorder. Dr. Artemis Morris is telling us what we can do to manage it.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘I get bad winter blues so I tried a SAD lamp – it’s now a staple of my routine’

When I first moved to the UK five years ago from my native New Zealand, it wasn’t the damp climate or the different accents or even that Christmas took place during cold weather that was the culture shock, rather it was that England appeared to be dark for half of every year.Winter in the UK, I quickly discovered, especially after you get past the festivities of December and the odd snowy day, is...rather bleak. Even before the pandemic, I’d spend January and February in hibernation, opting to leave the house as little as possible while thinking wistfully about how my...
MENTAL HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

The winter blues, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), can affect anyone

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — Daylight savings is just a few days away and you know what that means, fewer hours of sunlight. Believe it or not this is just one factor that impacts many people’s happiness.   Along with that wintry weather comes a state that many people find themselves stuck in. It can affect your productivity, attitude, and even your sleep schedule.   From the hour change from daylight savings […]
WHEELING, WV
uw.edu

Getting through winter without feeling SAD

The leaves are falling off the trees. Days are getting shorter. For many, fall’s transformation into winter feels like a descent. In the Pacific Northwest where rainy darkness defines the season, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is common. SAD is essentially a depressive disorder that follows a seasonal pattern. Episodes can...
SEATTLE, WA
KCTV 5

Feeling foggy? Here's how to find your focus

Dr. Amishi P. Jha, psychology professor and author of "Peak Mind," explains how you can own your attention and get rid of mental fogginess so you don't miss out on important moments. Interview provided by HarperCollins Publishers. For more tips like this, click here.
MENTAL HEALTH
