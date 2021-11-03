Metallurgical Microscope Market By Type (Upright Microscope, Inverted Microscope, Semiconductor Microscope) and By Application (Academics, Scientific Research, Industrial ) - Forecast 2021-2031

The global Central venous catheters market was growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period ( 2021-2028). Central venous catheters also known as central lines are primarily used to access the venous system. These catheters are thin, flexible tubes that are placed into the large vein above the heart. These are inserted through the internal jugular vein, femoral vein, and subclavian vein and helps in the delivery of intravenous fluids, blood products, medications, parenteral nutrition and collection of blood samples. It also monitors hemodynamic variables, measures central venous pressure, hemodialysis and chemotherapy.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO