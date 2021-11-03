CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Life Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth | American International Group, Allianz, AXA

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Non-Life Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA. Non-life insurance is done for a physical property like buildings, machinery, equipment etc against the losses due to theft or fire, earthquake or any other natural calamities. It is for short term period usually for...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Financial Statement Fraud Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Digital Resolve, BioCatch, Kount, Signifyd

Financial statement fraud basically consists of overstating assets, revenues and profits and understating liabilities, expenses and losses. It is basically the wrong presentation of the financial condition of an enterprise accomplished through the intentional misstatement or disclosures in the financial statements to cheat financial statement users. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) defines this accounting fraud as "deception or misrepresentation that an individual or entity makes knowing that the misrepresentation could result in some unauthorized benefit to the individual or to the entity or some other party."
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Transportation and Logistics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

HTF MI Published Latest Global Transportation and Logistics Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Transportation and Logistics Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Transportation and Logistics Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Metered Dose Inhaler Devices Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Metered Dose Inhaler Devices Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028)." A metered dose inhaler (MDI) is a pressurized inhaler that delivers medication by using a propellant spray. It is widely useful for people with respiratory disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cocoa Mass Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cargill, Blommer Chocolate, Ciranda

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cocoa Mass Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cocoa Mass Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cocoa Mass Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Central Venous Catheters Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

The global Central venous catheters market was growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period ( 2021-2028). Central venous catheters also known as central lines are primarily used to access the venous system. These catheters are thin, flexible tubes that are placed into the large vein above the heart. These are inserted through the internal jugular vein, femoral vein, and subclavian vein and helps in the delivery of intravenous fluids, blood products, medications, parenteral nutrition and collection of blood samples. It also monitors hemodynamic variables, measures central venous pressure, hemodialysis and chemotherapy.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Succession Planning Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants TalentQuest, Ultimate Software, SumTotal Systems, Cornerstone

Succession planning software helps organizations to prepare for identifying and developing employees to fit and fill the exact positions. This will help support employees' career goals and smoother the business operations. This software helps to prepare a clear direction in the employee's career for high-performing. This Succession helps the HR departments of businesses to reach decisions about how to replace outgoing executives and other important employees.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Hiking Apps Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | PeakVisor, AllTrails, Moving World, Under Armour

Hiking is a lengthy, strenuous trek in the countryside, generally on trails or pathways. Hiking is a term used to describe the act of walking across mountains and other natural areas. The functionality hiking apps provide, may vary drastically from app to app but generally, they provide information about the hiking spot, new routes, and things to do there which might be shared by other users. With the increasing number of smartphone users, the demand for hiking apps is also increasing. North America is the largest market for hiking apps followed by the Asia Pacific due to a large number of tourists and smartphone users.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Wireless Charging Market Size, Share & Trends Market 2021 | Trends, Share, Research Report Study and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2030

Wireless Charging Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wireless Charging Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Wireless Charging Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Email Verifier Market is Booming Worldwide | Hunter Web Services, Emailable, ZeroBounce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Email Verifier Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Email Verifier Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Email Verifier Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
INTERNET
Las Vegas Herald

Child Insurance Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | AXA, Nippon Life Insurance, American Intl. Group

Worldwide Child Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Child Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AXA (France),Nippon Life Insurance (India),American Intl. Group (United States),Aviva (United Kingdom),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Cardinal Health (United States),State Farm Insurance (United States),Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (China),Munich Re Group (Germany),Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Spine Surgery Device Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Spine Surgery Device Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Spine Surgery Device market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Spine Surgery Device industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Life Sciences Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants QuintilesIMS, Autodesk, Veeva Systems, Medidata Solutions

The global life science software market is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing demand for efficient management of patient data. The software used in life science enables users to increase efficacy and reduce the cost of deploying valuable IT infrastructure. For instant, a SaaS (Software as a Service) model for life science offers a pay per use model that provides more feasibility to store patient data. Also, factors such as a rise in frequent chronic diseases, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and increasing focus on value-based medicine also result in the significant growth of this market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | VelocityEHS, Enablon, Gensuite, Quentic

Environmental health and safety (EHS) software solutions are responsible for maintaining adequate balance among various environmental themes, including regulatory compliance, corporate sustainability toward environmental protection, accident avoidance, environmental audit and inspection, process standardization, and incident response. The increasing business demand to enhance operational efficiency and stability is expected to make EHS a dominant model for organizations across all verticals in the near future.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Signature Market ,Growing Demand, Industry Synopsis, Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2030

Digital Signature Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Signature Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis,Digital Signature Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Call Center AI Market Size, Share 2021-2030 ,report covers, Top Companies, Share and Trends Analysis, Analysis of Business

Call Center AI Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Call Center AI Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Call Center AI Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Tiny House Market May See a Big Move | Giant Containers, MODS International, Honomobo

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Tiny House Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Tiny House Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. COVID-19 Outbreak- Tiny House Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Telecom Managed Services Market Analysis | 2021 Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Telecom Managed Services Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Telecom Managed Services Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Telecom Managed Services Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Data Backup and Recovery Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Dell Technologies, Cohesity, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Data Backup and Recovery Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Consumer IAM Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Salesforce, Microsoft, Broadcom, Okta

Consumer identity and access management (IAM) market is estimated to flourish owing to the frequent occurrence of cyber-attack and breach of cybersecurity. There are growing trends of adoption of smart devices and IoT (internet of things) technology. There is a rising trend for smart home, smart buildings and that provides an opportunity for the consumer IAM market during the forecast period. Moreover, this region consists of a large number of emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea which witnesses a high growth rate and triggering growth potential for telecommunication, healthcare, education sectors and this is a major driving factor for the market of consumers IAM during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automation-as-a-Service Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Kofax, UiPath, Automation Anywhere

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
MARKETS

