NBA

Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Sustains head injury in loss

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Head coach Willie Green said Tuesday after the Pelicans' 112-100 loss to the Suns that Jones exited the contest after...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For What Jalen Rose Said

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized on Wednesday night for what Jalen Rose said on NBA Countdown last week. Last Friday, Rose addressed the Phoenix Suns decision to not pay DeAndre Ayton. “When you’re watching Draymond Green say the N-word, and you’re feeling offended that they “let him say it,”...
NBA
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
chatsports.com

Adem Bona announcing decision Monday morning

Kentucky, Joe Tipton, Kansas, United Kingdom, University of Southern California, Eastern Time Zone, Napa, Kyle Tucker, UCLA Bruins. Adem Bona will announce his college decision Monday morning at 10:30 am ET. Adem Bona will make his decision on Monday at 10:30am ET with @ShamsCharania. According to Bona’s Instagram story, he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Kyrie Irving Trade: Brooklyn Nets’ star Being Pushed to Philadelphia 76ers by NBA Executives as per Latest Reports

The Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving “gone” and this time for good. The Nets star hasn’t played a single match this season due to his adamant stance over not taking the COVID vaccination. Irving signed a $136 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets for 4 years that give him $34 Million every year but so far he has been anything but serviceable to the Nets.
NBA
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Devonte' Graham: Drains five threes in loss

Graham had 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks. Coming off of an up-and-down year in Charlotte, Graham has looked rejuvenated in New Orleans, where he's solidified himself in the starting backcourt alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker. His five threes Wednesday broke him out of a two-game slump during which he hit just two of 16 attempts from downtown, but prior to that he'd knocked down 10 threes in the Pels' first two games. Fantasy managers are well accustomed to Graham's drastic swings in production from night to night, and while he's a proven source of points, threes and assists, he can do major damage to the field goal percentage category.
NBA

