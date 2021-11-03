Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Sustains head injury in loss

Graham had 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks. Coming off of an up-and-down year in Charlotte, Graham has looked rejuvenated in New Orleans, where he's solidified himself in the starting backcourt alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker. His five threes Wednesday broke him out of a two-game slump during which he hit just two of 16 attempts from downtown, but prior to that he'd knocked down 10 threes in the Pels' first two games. Fantasy managers are well accustomed to Graham's drastic swings in production from night to night, and while he's a proven source of points, threes and assists, he can do major damage to the field goal percentage category.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO