Markets Await Fed 'Taper' Announcement, China Sees Downward Pressure On Economy

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers the need-to-know news for the day ahead. US equities print record highs for a fourth straight session (1:27) China's economy is under pressure and COVID cases are a concern (9:18)...

Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
Anthony Cheung
Global Inflation Pushes Bitcoin Towards $100,000

Bitcoin continues its bullish rally, with buyers pushing it to new all-time highs. BTC approached the $ 70,000 resistance, but this psychological barrier hasn't been tested yet. The crypto maintains a strong upside potential, which gives us all reasons to expect a breakout from the $70,000 mark in the very near future.
China's Alibaba records Singles' Day GMV of $84.54 billion over 11-day sales period

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding Ltd recorded Singles' Day gross merchandise value (GMV) of 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion) over the 11-day sales period, the company said on Friday. China's Alibaba records Singles' Day GMV of $84.54 billion over 11-day sales period. Astroworld Festival death...
China: Calmer Policy Environment Ahead

The number—and severity—of new government policies have eased after an abrupt stoppage of electricity in some areas due to a sudden shut down of electricity generators. November could be the start of a calmer period in terms of policy. As such, the chances of an RRR cut in the fourth quarter are now lower and we are revising our yuan forecast.
Eurozone: Inflation Worries Increase

After a strong third quarter, eurozone growth is likely to decelerate on the back of supply chain troubles, high energy prices and a pick-up in Covid-19 infections. Inflation continues to surprise on the upside, likely pushing the European Central Bank to take away some of the monetary stimulus next year.
US Inflation Data and ZAR Weakness Sees Local Gold Shares Rally Towards Targets

US Inflation and ZAR weakness sees local gold miners rally towards targets. In this article we update our view on the spot price of gold and its outlook, as well as highlight how a recent rally has narrowed and, in some instances, seen local mining counters exceed their longer term consensus price targets.
Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, European Shares Rise Despite Inflation Fears

Despite the underlying indices sliding yesterday, contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all advanced in trading on Thursday morning. It seems the market's concerns yesterday following the publication of higher than expected US inflation figures have failed to dampen positive sentiment in the US futures market or on European exchanges with equities there also advancing.
Markets Closed Lower After US Inflation Hit a Three-Decade High

Yesterday, major markets closed lower after US inflation hit a three-decade high. High growth companies, including technology giants, lagged the broader market. Supposedly, higher inflation means higher bond yields, so capital leaves the stock market and goes towards income generating assets. We shall see. The October US consumer-price index (CPI)...
Inflation Shock Boosts U.S. Dollar

Although all macroeconomic reports from the US turned out to be worse than expected, the US dollar managed to gain in value. A rise in the currency was caused by an unexpectedly big jump in inflation to 6.2% from 5.4%. A higher reading was recorded back in November 1990. The...
Investor Confidence Dampened on Soaring Inflation

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, buoyed by broad based gains in mining sector stocks. Gold miners, AngloGold Ashanti (JO: ANGJ ), Gold Fields (JO: GFIJ ) and Harmony Gold Mining surged 10.3%, 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively. Platinum mining companies, Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ), Anglo American...
U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
European shares mark new highs as mining stocks rally

(Reuters) -European stocks ended at a record high on Thursday after relief around property developer China Evergrande benefited China-focussed mining stocks, while a strong earnings season buoyed broader sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher at a new peak of 485.29 points, with the mining sector rallying 3.7% in...
Dow slips below 36,000 as Disney's stock skids over 7% lower but broader stock market aims for Thursday turnaround

U.S. stocks open mostly higher Thursday morning, spearheaded by a rebound in technology shares, which had led the market south Wednesday after red-hot inflation data sent Treasury yields soaring. The bond market was closed in observance of Veterans Day but stocks remain open as usual. However, poor quarterly results from Walt Disney & Co. , which reported results late Wednesday, were weighing on the blue-chip index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 35,993; the S&P 500 index was trading 0.2% higher, however, at 4,655 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7% to reach around 15,724. The gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite come after both indexes registered their worst days since Oct. 4. Signs that troubled China real estate group Evergrande has again avoided a default also were credited for improving sentiment on Wall Street.
