Will Smith revealed that his son Jaden Smith asked to become emancipated when he was a minor, aged 15.Jaden’s request came after the pair co-starred in the 2013 film After Earth, which Will described as “an abysmal box office and critical failure”.“And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit,” Smith wrote in an extract of his new memoir obtained by People, adding: “Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”The Independence Day actor described how his “heart shattered” when Jaden asked him to become...

