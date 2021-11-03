Lansner’s mailbag: In-N-Out should fight vaccine-check mandates

Re Jonathan Lansner’s column, “In-N-Out is wrong about vaccine mandates” (October 28):. Jonathan Lansner’s column whining about In-N-Out Burger refusing to be an enforcement arm for arbitrary government infringements on freedom asks, “Why can’t this high-profile burger chain and others in leisure and hospitality businesses see that in order to put the pandemic in the past, efforts to throttle it should be embraced?” Why? Because we’ve been lied to for almost two years. Remember “two weeks to flatten the curve”? “Wear a mask and all will be well?” “No, wear two masks and all will be well.” “No, actually wear three masks and all will be well.” On the other hand perhaps masks aren’t effective at all. The vaccine will take care of this. No, actually now you need a booster shot. No, maybe you’ll need booster shots the rest of your life. In-N-Out is just the tiniest tip of the iceberg of us “little people” being mad as “h” and unwilling to take it anymore. Lansner and his fellow smug Big Brother elitists might as well get used to it. Fewer and fewer people have any faith in Fauci or their mindless acolytes like you. That’s why.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO