Toronto defeated Tampa Bay by a final score of 2-1, but that doesn’t even begin to tell you the story of this game. The Leafs actually started out really slow on Thursday night, allowing multiple rush chances to the Lightning. In contrast, Toronto’s buildup play was much slower, which is something Sheldon Keefe & co. have been trying to fix all season. He wants the team playing faster at 5v5, making quick passes up the ice to get their talented forwards into open ice off the rush.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO