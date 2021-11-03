CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunn O))) announce new record Metta, Benevolence, featuring Anna Von Hausswolff

By Cillian Breathnach
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrone metal legends Sunn O))) have announced a new record, Metta, Benevolence, to be released later this month. The double-album was recorded at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios, and features Sunn O)))’s touring companion Anna Von Hausswolff and her band accompanying the group. The session for Metta, Benevolence took place...

Anna Von Hausswolff
Person
John Peel
