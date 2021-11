It’s safe to say this hasn’t been Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite week of the year. Over the past several days, trade rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson and the Dolphins have reached a fever pitch. Miami and the Texans reportedly have a deal in place pending the resolution of his legal troubles (which is still a big hurdle, as 22 women have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct). It leaves Tua — whom the Dolphins drafted with the No. 5 overall pick just 18 months ago — in an awkward position.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO