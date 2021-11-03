'Heels' Renewed For A Second Season By Starz

“Fantasy Island” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox.
A modern reimagining of the original 1970s series, the Fox version takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán), who set aside her own ambitions, and the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Along with Sanchez, Kiara Barnes will also return in the role of Ruby Akuda, a young woman with an old soul who arrived on Fantasy Island...
Comments / 0