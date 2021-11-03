CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Heels' Renewed For A Second Season By Starz

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago

"Heels" is coming back for a second season. Starz and Stephen Amell announced that "Heels" has been renewed for a second season. Production on Season 2 will begin in 2022. “It’s clear from the critical and fan...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Fantasy Island” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox. A modern reimagining of the original 1970s series, the Fox version takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán), who set aside her own ambitions, and the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Along with Sanchez, Kiara Barnes will also return in the role of Ruby Akuda, a young woman with an old soul who arrived on Fantasy Island...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Heels' Steps Back Into the Ring for Season 2

STARZ has announced today that Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed drama Heels has gotten the greenlight. The original series, which premiered worldwide to overwhelming critical acclaim back in August, will begin production of season two in 2022. Heels tells the story of the men and women who chase their dreams...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Stephen Amell Announces His Wrestling Drama HEELS Has Been Renewed For Season 2

Stephen Amell has announced that his Satz wrestling drama Heels has been renewed for a second season! He shared a brief announcement video on Twitter along with a caption that reads, "I want my belt back." That note is in reference to how his character, Jack Spade, lost the DWL Championship in a Ladder Match in the Season 1 finale.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Stephen Amell
GeekTyrant

HBO Renews SUCCESSION for a Fourth Season

HBO has announced that they’ve renewed Succession for a fourth season, and I couldn’t be happier. This show is just so damn entertaining! If you’re not watching it, you’re missing out on a great, Emmy Award-winning show that’s filled with interesting and colorful characters. Also, the writing on the show is brilliant.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Hitmen season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest

Following its big season 2 debut today on Peacock, can you expect a Hitmen season 3 renewal down the road? Or, are we looking towards the end already?. Like many other British series, there are a number of moving parts associated with getting more episodes. For the time being, though, we can go ahead and say that there is no firm decision on the future of the series. We’d love to say for certain that more is coming, but UK comedies often have a history of being on for a limited period of time. Neither Sky nor Peacock has said that much on a third season as of yet.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Starz Makes Big Announcement on Future of 'Heels'

The pro wrestling drama series Heels premiered over the summer, and it looks like the show was a big success. On Wednesday, Starz announced that Heels has been renewed for a second season. It was also announced that actors Trey Tucker (Bobby Pin) and Robby Ramos (Diego Cottonmouth) have been promoted to series regulars. Production for Season 2 will begin next year.
TV SERIES
thisis50.com

Actor TJ Jackson joins the Cast of P-Valley Season 2 on Starz

Set in the fictional Mississippi Delta small town of Chucalissa, the new TV show from Starz P-Valley centers on a story of colorful characters and violent human trajectories. The show, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall has also announced its cast members, and the recent announcement is actor TJ Jackson, who will be joining the cast for the show’s second season.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
holycitysinner.com

HBO Renews “The Righteous Gemstones” For Third Season

During an interview for the movie Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green, who executive produces The Righteous Gemstones, told Collider that HBO had picked up the series for a third season and they’re already working on ideas. The half-hour comedy series was created by McBride, who also writes, directs, executive produces,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chapelwaite season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Epix?

Following the big finale today, can you expect a Chapelwaite season 2 renewal at Epix? Or, should we prepare for this to be the end of the road?. Before we dive too deep into anything here, we imagine that it’s no coincidence that the Stephen King adaptation is ending on Halloween night. This is a story that has the perfect combination of mystery and horror, and we think that those who have found it have enjoyed it. Of course, we wish more viewers had discovered it during its run, as we don’t think it had a huge spotlight on it over the past few months.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Miracle Workers' Renewed for Season 4 on TBS

Season 3 of Miracle Workers ended just a little while ago, and if you were worried it wouldn’t come back for another season, you can put those worries off for another year: TBS has renewed the anthology comedy for one more round. The series changes wildly from season to season, so it’s still early to tell what the next one will center around.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Season 1 episode 7 spoilers

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? If you’re wondering about that or the state of season 1 episode 7 coming up, we’ve got all the news within. Let’s start things off here with the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode on the air. The network is giving everyone a chance to spend the next week trying to catch up — it’s frustrating for sure, but this is something that they do quite often with a lot of their shows. We can’t say that there’s anything altogether shocking about what they’re doing here. The series will return to the network on November 14 with an installment titled “All in the Family,” one that just so happens to be directed by 50 Cent! He’s an executive producer behind the scenes on the show; now, he’ll be putting down his footprint in an entirely different way.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
justjaredjr.com

Paramount+ Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' For Season 2!

Paramount+ has given an early season two renewal for it’s new series Star Trek: Prodigy!. The animated series from Nickelodeon Animation Studios and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production, is the first Star Trek show aimed at a younger audience, and it just premiere less than two weeks ago. Star Trek:...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Renewed for a 2nd Season

WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN... “Star Trek: Prodigy” Mid-Season One Finale Will Be on Thursday, Nov. 18,. Series Produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions. Nov. 8, 2021 – More adventures await the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its...
TV SERIES
thisis50.com

GHOST | Season 1 in :60 | STARZ

We’re not sure if y’all are ready for #PowerGhost S2 so we got the cast to break down all the drama from last season. How did they do?. Catch up before #PowerGhost returns Nov. 21 on STARZ.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

‘Tamron Hall Show’ Renewed for Seasons 4 & 5

Just two years after the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ took daytime TV by storm, Disney’s ABC has renewed the hit talk show for two more seasons. Taking to Instagram to trumpet the announcement, Hall led the chorus of celebrants of the renewal news. Ahead of the social media post, however, Tam gave an official statement about the show’s ongoing success.
TV SERIES
thetvjunkies.com

CBC Drama Series Moonshine Renewed for Season 2

CBC announced on Wednesday morning that the original east coast Canadian family dramedy series Moonshine has been renewed for Season 2. The news came following last week’s Season 1 finale of the series that is created by Sheri Elwood (Lucifer, Call Me Fitz) and produced by Six Eleven Media and Entertainment One (eOne). Moonshine follows the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional clan of adult half-siblings battling for control of their family business – a ramshackle summer campground called The Moonshine. Production on the eight-episode second season recently wrapped in Nova Scotia and is set to premiere on CBC in fall 2022, with the entire first season now available to stream on CBC Gem.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Supergirl’ Finale: Empowering The Powerless Is Key In Supe Series Ender Full Of Familiar Faces

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the Supergirl two-parter series finale.  It’s all or nothing for Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers and her Super Friends in the final hours of the CW’s Supergirl. Kicking off with “The Last Gauntlet,” Supergirl picks up right were the previous installment left off – with Esme (Mila Jones) in Lex (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) possession. A hostage in hand, the criminals-turned-lovers propose that Kara, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and the rest of the gang trade in their totems for the kid. Of course, this is before Lex and Nyxly realize that the Love totem, absorbed...
TV SERIES
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy