'Heels' Renewed For A Second Season By Starz

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? If you’re wondering about that or the state of season 1 episode 7 coming up, we’ve got all the news within. Let’s start things off here with the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode on the air. The network is giving everyone a chance to spend the next week trying to catch up — it’s frustrating for sure, but this is something that they do quite often with a lot of their shows. We can’t say that there’s anything altogether shocking about what they’re doing here. The series will return to the network on November 14 with an installment titled “All in the Family,” one that just so happens to be directed by 50 Cent! He’s an executive producer behind the scenes on the show; now, he’ll be putting down his footprint in an entirely different way.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO