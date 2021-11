Mozambique's ex-finance minister Manuel Chang, currently in detention in South Africa, will be extradited to the United States to face trial over a $2-billion scandal, a court ruled Wednesday. Chang has been held in South Africa since 2018 at the request of US authorities, over his alleged involvement in the huge "hidden debt" affair. The fallout from the loans plunged the impoverished country into its worst financial crisis and pushed hundreds of thousands into poverty. "Mr Manuel Chang is to be surrendered and extradited to the United States of America to stand trial for his alleged offences," South African High Court Judge Margaret Victor ruled.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO