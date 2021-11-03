CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lansner’s mailbag: In-N-Out should fight vaccine-check mandates

By Jonathan Lansner
San Bernardino County Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a volatile recipe — pandemic politics and In-N-Out burgers. Some spirited commentary came my way after I took the government’s side in the iconic burger chain’s beef with Bay Area health regulators over requirements to check vaccination status for indoor dining. Responses in my mailbag ranged from...

www.sbsun.com

Comments / 0

KTVU FOX 2

Newsom weighs in on controversy over In-N-Out's vaccine stance

SAN FRANCISCO - One Bay Area In-N-Out was shut down and another is currently under investigation for violating county health ordinances. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday weighed in on the matter, urging people and businesses to adhere to local health orders. Though he also doubled down on his support for the owners of the In-N-Out chain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Florida invites In-N-Out to open in Sunshine State as restaurant battles California's vaccine mandates

Florida is inviting In-N-Out to open its doors in the Sunshine State as the fast-food chain continues to push back on California's stringent vaccine mandates. The chief financial officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to invite the company to open its doors in Florida, while touting the opportunity the state could provide if the business chooses to accept the invitation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

In-N-Out Shuts Down Indoor Dining at Five Contra Costa Locations, Rather Than Enforce Vaccine Mandate

In the latest in the vaccine mandate showdown between In-N-Out and Bay Area health officials, the burger chain may be showing signs of caving — sort of. After Contra Costa County shut down the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out location earlier this week, In-N-Out has informed the county it will cease indoor dining at all five Contra Costa County restaurants (San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg, Pinole, and Pleasant Hill) rather than comply with a policy requiring customers show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, reports SFGATE.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles Daily News

In-N-Out takes a stand on vaccine mandates: Letters

Re Jonathan Lansner’s column, “In-N-Out is wrong about vaccine mandates” (October 28):. Jonathan Lansner’s column whining about In-N-Out Burger refusing to be an enforcement arm for arbitrary government infringements on freedom asks, “Why can’t this high-profile burger chain and others in leisure and hospitality businesses see that in order to put the pandemic in the past, efforts to throttle it should be embraced?” Why? Because we’ve been lied to for almost two years. Remember “two weeks to flatten the curve”? “Wear a mask and all will be well?” “No, wear two masks and all will be well.” “No, actually wear three masks and all will be well.” On the other hand perhaps masks aren’t effective at all. The vaccine will take care of this. No, actually now you need a booster shot. No, maybe you’ll need booster shots the rest of your life. In-N-Out is just the tiniest tip of the iceberg of us “little people” being mad as “h” and unwilling to take it anymore. Lansner and his fellow smug Big Brother elitists might as well get used to it. Fewer and fewer people have any faith in Fauci or their mindless acolytes like you. That’s why.
GLENDALE, CA
San Bernardino County Sun

Readers take best shots on COVID-19 vaccine proof mandates

Few places in the Inland Empire require a COVID-19 vaccination card for entry. The ones I’m aware of: the San Bernardino Symphony, the Riverside Art Museum on Art Walk nights and, by city mandate, Palm Springs for indoor dining. Surely there are more, but since there’s no government mandate here, probably not a lot.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Vaccine Mandates Force Another In-N-Out Location to Close

(KMJ) – Contra Costa County suspends the permit of the In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill after it is issued more citations to the business for not following county vaccine mandates. This means the restaurant is currently closed. Earlier this month, the Bay Area’s ABC7 News reported on the restaurant’s first two...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

Another In-N-Out Temporarily Shuts Down Over Vaccine Mandate

Another Bay Area In-N-Out Burger bites the dust. Contra Costa County officials shut down the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger location on Tuesday for repeated violations of COVID health orders and after receving four citations and fines totalling $1,750. “Despite repeated notices of violation and fine, this business continued to permit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

In-N-Out shuts all Contra Costa County outposts for indoor dining after vaccine mandate controversy

In-N-Out has decided to close its five Contra Costa County locations for indoor dining rather than comply with the county’s vaccine mandate. The burger chain told the Contra Costa County health department on Wednesday that its Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg and Pinole restaurants would no longer let customers eat inside, but remain open for takeout and drive-thru orders. SFGATE reported the news first, which was confirmed by the Contra Costa County health department. (SFGATE and The San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently.)
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San Bernardino County Sun

Southern California tops U.S. for pay raises — again

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: Southern California remains the top spot in the nation for pay raises. Source: The Employment Cost Index, a Bureau of Labor Statistics metric, tracks...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

