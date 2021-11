A crash with injuries around 7 a.m. Tuesday has closed the right and center lanes of the state Thruway eastbound before exit 25 (I-890 Schenectady). Prepare for delays or try to avoid the area. The Thruway alert system posted around 7:45 a.m. that there was slow traffic east between exits 25A and 24. Details of the crash are not known yet.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO