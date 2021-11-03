Workout Wednesday: Black Friday conditioning workout

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far!

In this week’s Workout Wednesday, trainers at Wright Way Fitness LLC of Columbus, helped us with a simple workout to help us prepare for the physically-demanding shopping day of the year, Black Friday, because there will be a lot of standing in long lines.

This week’s workout is a great lean legs workout that you can do at home or in a gym. Some of the exercises can be done with a stability ball if you want to kick it up a notch. To complete this workout repeat this series of six exercises three times through!

If you know of a great upcoming exercise or training routine for a future Workout Wednesday be sure to message us on our WRBL News 3 Facebook page.

