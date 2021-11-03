CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Workout Wednesday: Black Friday conditioning workout

By Crystal Whitman
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fluyO_0clIwRDv00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far!

In this week’s Workout Wednesday, trainers at Wright Way Fitness LLC of Columbus, helped us with a simple workout to help us prepare for the physically-demanding shopping day of the year, Black Friday, because there will be a lot of standing in long lines.

This week’s workout is a great lean legs workout that you can do at home or in a gym. Some of the exercises can be done with a stability ball if you want to kick it up a notch. To complete this workout repeat this series of six exercises three times through!

If you know of a great upcoming exercise or training routine for a future Workout Wednesday be sure to message  us on our  WRBL News 3 Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy