Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is among a 24-man squad called up for Jamaica’s next two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by head coach Theodore Whitmore. The former Bayer Leverkusen player has been absent from all six games played so far in the Final Round of CONCACAF qualifiers which started in September due to injuries. He only recently returned from another injury last weekend on a 4-1 loss to West Ham United, headed by his Reggae Boyz teammate Michail Antonio.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO