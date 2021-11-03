CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lansner’s mailbag: In-N-Out should fight vaccine-check mandates

By Jonathan Lansner
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a volatile recipe — pandemic politics and In-N-Out burgers. Some spirited commentary came my way after I took the government’s side in the iconic burger chain’s beef with Bay Area health regulators over requirements to check vaccination status for indoor dining. Responses in my mailbag ranged from...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We refuse to become vaccination police’: In-N-Out Burger is a leading mandate opponent on the West Coast

West Coast burger chain In-N-Out is refusing to check diner vaccination cards, catapulting itself to the centre of the US’s Covid debate.“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” said Arnie Wensinger, In-N-Out’s chief legal and business officer.In early October, the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the city’s In-N-Out location for violating the city’s health mandates that require proof of vaccination for indoor dining.Health officials in Contra Costa county also indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out restaurant on Tuesday after failing to check if customers had vaccination cards.Warnings have been given to restaurants in Pinole and...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Fox News

Florida invites In-N-Out to open in Sunshine State as restaurant battles California's vaccine mandates

Florida is inviting In-N-Out to open its doors in the Sunshine State as the fast-food chain continues to push back on California's stringent vaccine mandates. The chief financial officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to invite the company to open its doors in Florida, while touting the opportunity the state could provide if the business chooses to accept the invitation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

In-N-Out Shuts Down Indoor Dining at Five Contra Costa Locations, Rather Than Enforce Vaccine Mandate

In the latest in the vaccine mandate showdown between In-N-Out and Bay Area health officials, the burger chain may be showing signs of caving — sort of. After Contra Costa County shut down the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out location earlier this week, In-N-Out has informed the county it will cease indoor dining at all five Contra Costa County restaurants (San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg, Pinole, and Pleasant Hill) rather than comply with a policy requiring customers show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, reports SFGATE.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynsi Snyder
Los Angeles Daily News

In-N-Out takes a stand on vaccine mandates: Letters

Re Jonathan Lansner’s column, “In-N-Out is wrong about vaccine mandates” (October 28):. Jonathan Lansner’s column whining about In-N-Out Burger refusing to be an enforcement arm for arbitrary government infringements on freedom asks, “Why can’t this high-profile burger chain and others in leisure and hospitality businesses see that in order to put the pandemic in the past, efforts to throttle it should be embraced?” Why? Because we’ve been lied to for almost two years. Remember “two weeks to flatten the curve”? “Wear a mask and all will be well?” “No, wear two masks and all will be well.” “No, actually wear three masks and all will be well.” On the other hand perhaps masks aren’t effective at all. The vaccine will take care of this. No, actually now you need a booster shot. No, maybe you’ll need booster shots the rest of your life. In-N-Out is just the tiniest tip of the iceberg of us “little people” being mad as “h” and unwilling to take it anymore. Lansner and his fellow smug Big Brother elitists might as well get used to it. Fewer and fewer people have any faith in Fauci or their mindless acolytes like you. That’s why.
GLENDALE, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Newsom weighs in on controversy over In-N-Out's vaccine stance

SAN FRANCISCO - One Bay Area In-N-Out was shut down and another is currently under investigation for violating county health ordinances. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday weighed in on the matter, urging people and businesses to adhere to local health orders. Though he also doubled down on his support for the owners of the In-N-Out chain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KMJ

Vaccine Mandates Force Another In-N-Out Location to Close

(KMJ) – Contra Costa County suspends the permit of the In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill after it is issued more citations to the business for not following county vaccine mandates. This means the restaurant is currently closed. Earlier this month, the Bay Area’s ABC7 News reported on the restaurant’s first two...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Stimulus Bill#Food Drink#Fyi#Forbes#American
kgoradio.com

Another In-N-Out Temporarily Shuts Down Over Vaccine Mandate

Another Bay Area In-N-Out Burger bites the dust. Contra Costa County officials shut down the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger location on Tuesday for repeated violations of COVID health orders and after receving four citations and fines totalling $1,750. “Despite repeated notices of violation and fine, this business continued to permit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Why U.S. police, firefighters are fighting vaccine mandates

Friday afternoon was the deadline for all New York City workers to get at least one COVID vaccine dose or go on unpaid leave. It could mean several thousand officers may have to stay home as early as Monday. In New York and other cities around the country, some of the loudest opposition voices belong to police union officials. John Yang reports.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy