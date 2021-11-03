CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China unlikely to try to militarily seize Taiwan in near future, top U.S. general

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MczpB_0clIuKMU00

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China is unlikely to try to militarily seize Taiwan in the next couple of years, even as its military develops capabilities that would enable forcibly retaking the self-ruled island, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

"Based on my analysis of China, I don't think that it is likely in the near future -- being defined as, you know, six, 12, maybe 24 months, that kind of window," General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Aspen Security Forum, when asked if China was preparing to make a move on Taiwan in the near future.

"Having said that, though, the Chinese are clearly and unambiguously building the capability to provide those options to the national leadership if they so choose at some point in the future. But near future? Probably not. But anything can happen."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

without compromise
7d ago

This coming from the "woke" drama queen general..who thought the Afghanistan government could hold hold on.. I'm sure the Taiwanese people feel reassured by his words...

Reply(2)
5
Related
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Pass the Arm Taiwan Act

Taiwan is in trouble. With Taiwan may go the freedom of Asia and beyond. Recently proposed U.S. legislation seeks to deter the growing Chinese threat to invade the island democracy. The Arm Taiwan Act of 2021, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, lays out a plan to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses. Hawley says the bill "will ensure [that] Taiwan has the asymmetric defenses it needs to deter a Chinese invasion — so long as Taiwan is prepared to make the difficult choices required to defend itself in the hard years ahead."
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

China reacts with fury to US lawmakers Taiwan visit

China has responded angrily to a visit by a US delegation to Taiwan, warning Washington that it was ?playing with fire? by ?colluding? with pro-independence forces on the island during a period of high tensions with Beijing. The Chinese foreign ministry issued a strongly worded rebuke on Wednesday to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#The Near Future#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#The Aspen Security Forum#Chinese
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Military Isn’t Ready to Confront China

Major weapons-related news grabbed headlines twice over the past few months. First, a small horde of light aircraft and other weapons was left behind in the hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom partnered together in an effort known as AUKUS to create a small fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia’s navy.
MILITARY
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China can already cut Taiwan off by sea and by air, Taiwan's military says

Beijing's armed forces already have the power to blockade Taiwan's key harbours, airports and outbound flight routes, the island's defence ministry said in a report released on Tuesday. The biennial report, which comes amid rising cross-strait tensions, also disclosed that active military exchanges between Taiwan and the US in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Cleveland.com

China’s growing military capabilities are a threat - but maybe not in the way many assume: Brian R. Harper

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the first time in modern history, China is developing a global power-projection ability comparable to many Western militaries and in parallel to its economic interests — part of the many Belt and Road Initiative projects scattered across the globe. Next to commercial BRI outposts in Djibouti, in Sri Lanka, and in Cambodia, China has developed or is developing military outposts. So, although China’s Taiwan and nuclear ambitions are front-and-center in current debates, its newfound ability to position and deploy military force, globally and rapidly, is a more immediate concern for the United States and the world. Soon, China will have the ability to impose hard power throughout the now-disrupted global supply chain.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
Slate

Will China Really Invade Taiwan?

In March, Adm. Philip Davidson, the outgoing commander of U.S. military forces in the Pacific, told a Senate panel that China posed a “manifest” threat of invading Taiwan “in the next six years.”. No senior official had ever issued such a specific or urgent warning about the fate of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy