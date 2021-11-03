CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine PM nominates presidential official as economy minister, government representative says

KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has asked parliament to appoint Iuliia Svyrydenko as the new economy minister, the government representative to parliament Taras Melnychuk said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Svyrydenko, a deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, will replace Oleksiy Lyubchenko, whose resignation was accepted earlier on Wednesday.

