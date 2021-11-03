Lizzo Modernizes Classic Glamour in a Logomania Coat & Kitten Heels for Gucci Love Parade

Lizzo brought a new-age touch to classic Hollywood glamour at last night’s Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles.

The “Truth Hurts” musician arrived at the celebrity-filled event in bold fashion, opting for logo-coated outerwear from the Italian luxury house. The black and white coat came accented with a glittering scarf and coordinating hair clips as Lizzo held tight to her Gucci purse.

On her feet, the musician completed her look with pointed-toe slingback pumps set atop a mini heel with an embossed logo finish.

Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere this spring as celebrities and footwear fans alike make a slow return to lifted footwear. Following a revitalization of flats and comfortable footwear in 2020, stilettos and heightened lifts are still a ways off but kitten heel silhouettes still allow for a starting transition towards to elevated shoes.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Good As Hell” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

