CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lizzo Modernizes Classic Glamour in a Logomania Coat & Kitten Heels for Gucci Love Parade

By Claudia Miller
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCa4m_0clIu0nD00

Lizzo brought a new-age touch to classic Hollywood glamour at last night’s Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles.

The “Truth Hurts” musician arrived at the celebrity-filled event in bold fashion, opting for logo-coated outerwear from the Italian luxury house. The black and white coat came accented with a glittering scarf and coordinating hair clips as Lizzo held tight to her Gucci purse.

On her feet, the musician completed her look with pointed-toe slingback pumps set atop a mini heel with an embossed logo finish.

Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere this spring as celebrities and footwear fans alike make a slow return to lifted footwear. Following a revitalization of flats and comfortable footwear in 2020, stilettos and heightened lifts are still a ways off but kitten heel silhouettes still allow for a starting transition towards to elevated shoes.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Good As Hell” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Elevate your style with ease in these heels inspired by Lizzo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPH5J_0clIu0nD00
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Rondia Pumps, $60 (was $70) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxkH0_0clIu0nD00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Linea Paolo Cella Pumps, $120 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PeMB_0clIu0nD00

Buy Now: Schutz Boris Pumps, $118 .

Click through the gallery for Lizzo’s style evolution.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble. The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail. For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Dazzles in Red and Gold Floral Print Dress With Metallic Sandals in London

Salma Hayek makes leaving a hotel a fashionable extravaganza. The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” actress was spotted today with Jared Leto while exiting the Corinthia hotel in London, where she made a stylish exit. The “House of Gucci” co-stars were promoting the film, which debuted yesterday. For this sighting, Hayek wore a festive Gucci Ouverture red turtleneck dress that featured a full-sequin design decorated a gold floral print. The garment also incorporated floral embellishments on the sleeves that added drama to the moment. For the shoes, Hayek slipped on a pair of the brand’s metallic platform sandals that elevated the look. Hayek has a bold...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is the Epitome of Cozy Fall Fashion in Chunky Turtleneck, Leggings, & Shiny Combat Boots

Eva Longoria is back to black on Instagram. The “Overboard” actress shared a new photo of herself on Wednesday to her 8.2 million followers looking cozy as ever. She is seen in a black turtleneck and leggings, with the caption “I’m all here for boot season! #eobuwie.” She’s referring to her patent-leather combat boots, which are courtesy of her ongoing partnership with the online Polish shoe company, Eobuwie. They have a slight heel, white stitching along the outsole with thick fabric laces up the side. Furthermore, these slip-on shoes have a comfortably shaped upper made of genuine leather grain; they retailed for...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Goes Glam in Shimmering Purple Gown and Go-To Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

Paris Hilton looked pretty in purple last night on “The Voice,” where the star stunned during her surprise appearance on the show. The 40-year-old boasted a Cinderella-chic ensemble. She wore a shimmering lilac maxi dress that featured sheer fabric with embroidered detail and a black belt around her waist. She wore a short nude slip beneath the gown. The media personality elevated her look with a pair of sparkling silver Aquazzura slingback pumps with crystal-covered toes. The shoes boasted Tequila-style metallic silver uppers, pointed toes and 4.7-inch heels. The “Cooking With Paris” host recycled the same stilettos that she wore for Booby Tape’s...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Looks Boss-Chic in Pussy-Bow Blouse, Boyfriends Jeans & White Sneakers on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was warming up in style in New York City on Tuesday. The 42-year old star is adapting Kathleen Tessaro’s historical fiction novel “Rare Objects” and is directing the film on the streets of Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. But, the temperature was warmer than the usual brisk fall day, which allowed the actress to work coatless. Holmes wore an untied purple pussy-bow blouse tucked into boyfriend, dark-wash jeans cinched together with a black leather belt. She teamed this classic look with a pair of comfy white sneakers, black socks and a navy-printed reusable face mask. Last month, the former “Dawson’s Creek” actress was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Michelle Pfeiffer Wore Fall’s Trendiest Color With Square-Toe Boots on Drew Barrymore’s Show

Michelle Pfeiffer wore one of fall’s trendy colors from head to toe. The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to talk about her clean perfume line, Henry Rose, where she donned hues of brown. Pfeiffer wore a matching caramel-colored corduroy jacket and straight-leg trousers. Underneath her jacket featured a double-breasted style with dark buttons; she wore a turtleneck floral blouse. Pfeiffer held up her low-waisted pants with Saint Laurent’s crocodile-embossed leather belt. For her footwear, the “Scarface” actress wore black square-toed boots. Her Saint Laurent Camden Boots featured a calfskin leather material, gold hardware across the foot and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Courteney Cox Revives ’90s Style in Blazer & Edgy Studded Boots for Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Launch Party

Courteney Cox cheered on a close friend on Tuesday, and looked chic while doing it. The 57-year old actress celebrated her gal pal and fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer for her brand-new 18-piece collaboration with Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles. Cox wore a sleek black blazer with satin lapels, a black button down shirt, skinny jeans and studded boots. The grunge-inspired footwear design included a round toe, patent uppers with a block heel boot and circular metallic embellishments across the shaft. The launch party, which was held Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., garnered a celeb-heavy crowd, including fellow “Friends” star...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Blake Lively Is Holiday-Ready in Red Minidress and Manolo Blahnik’s Iconic Heels in NYC

Blake Lively looked like a present in New York on Monday night. The actress was on hand for Empire State Building’s special lighting ceremony, wearing a holiday-ready, red minidress, which was made complete with the a big red bow. For her look, Lively chose the satin taffeta ensemble by Georges Chakra from the fall ’21 couture collection, featuring  ruby chandelier embellishments. For her shoes, she wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s iconic Hangisi pumps in red, complete with the jeweled buckle adornment. Although, Lively made some adjustments to the shoes, which originally had white crystal embellishments by painting them red for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Lizzo
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Marc Jacobs
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Coordinates Her Denim Skirt With Versatile White Sneakers on Set for ‘Your Place or Mine’

Reese Witherspoon looked perfectly casual yet put together while shooting her latest film “Your Place or Mine” on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She wore a black blouse with a small floral print in shades of blues. Witherspoon paired her top with a knee-length denim skirt with a raw hem. She carried a puffy navy jacket over her arm, and also sported a clear face shield. The look was very similar to a recent outfit her character wore, seen last month in NYC. For her footwear, the “Legally Blonde” alum donned a tried and true classic: white sneakers. Her leather style included...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gal Gadot Shows Off a Hidden Talent in Purple Pantsuit & Glossy Black Slingback Pumps for ‘James Corden’

Gal Gadot made another stylish appearance to promote her new film “Red Notice” last night. The Israeli actress stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Wednesday and wowed in a dark purple pantsuit, a matching silk shirt and a pair of glossy black patent leather slingback pumps featuring a classic pointed toe. She accessorized with some gold and diamond jewelry for a bit of added bling, too. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) Gadot wore what appears to be the same shoe style on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The “Wonder Woman 1984” star, who...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Revives the No-Pants Trend in Neon Green Blazer & White Go-Go Boots

Continuing to promote her new book “My Body” this week, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out and about in NYC again yesterday. The model was seen hitting the pavement in an eye-catching outfit. Ratajkowski wore a super-short houndstooth printed blazer in a bold neon green and burgundy colorway. The actress joins the no-pants trend, which influencers such as Bella Hadid and Olivia Culpo have been spotted sporting in recent weeks. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora embraced the no-pants silhouette on the streets throughout 2018. Ratajkowski styled the head-turning look with a pair of ’60s-inspired white leather boots. The boots...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a Daring Cutout Dress With Strappy Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Megan Thee Stallion made waves with her look and her speech at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night. The “Savage” rapper was photographed arriving at the Rainbow Room in New York City, where the event was held, sporting a head-turning black custom Mônot spring ’22 dress featuring long sleeves with cut-out details that gave way to gloves. She styled the belly-bearing number with a sparkling clutch, earrings and a pair of strappy, glittering sandals. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Josefine sandal and carried the brand’s Eclipse clutch. At the ceremony, she was honored by legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glamour#Italian#Christian#Good American#Urban Decay#Dsw#Linea Paolo Cella Pumps
Footwear News

Caitriona Balfe Wears an Unexpected Shoe With a Glam Gown on the Red Carpet at ‘Belfast’ Premiere

Caitriona Balfe sported an unexpected shoe with a glam look on the red carpet on Monday in LA. The actress attended the premiere of “Belfast” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to promote her upcoming film in a black Miu Miu dress with a high neckline, short sleeves and glittery details throughout, including a thick sparkly belt. She carried a small black clutch and accessorized with two bracelets and drop earrings that fell beneath her deeply-parted hair. Balfe toughened up her elegant look with a pair of platform boots. The shoes featured a leather material and a thick platform, reaching...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Looks Pretty in Barbie-Pink Louis Vuitton Outfit From Head to Toe

Nicki Minaj doesn’t call herself Barbie for nothing. If you ever needed some monochrome inspiration, you can find it in Minaj. In her latest carousel Instagram post, the “Super Bass” singer proves she is a master of the styling hack, which streamlines any look. Sharing an archive photo with her Instagram fans today, she’s seen in an all-pink from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 “Vuttamins” collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) “The Barbie Dreams” rapper wore a knit top, twill skirt, Coussin PM bag and sunglasses. Minaj completed her color-coordinated attire with the brand’s Paseo Flat Comfort...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic. The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (@melanie_djds972) When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers. Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Pete Davidson Revives Retro Style With Flannel Jacket, Dad Hat & Nike Air Force 1s for ‘Seth Meyers’

On Monday, Pete Davidson stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to discuss his new animated series, “The Freak Brothers.” For his appearance, Davidson sported some retro staples. The 27-year-old wore a black and white flannel jacket with a brown hoodie and beige pants. He coordinated the look with a dark blue Calvin Klein hat and a pair of classic all-white Nike Air Force 1s. Opting for a simple pair of white Air Force sneakers is different for the comedian as he is known for sporting some of the most stylish kicks. His shoe selection is usually as loud as his personality,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Lizzo Adds Grunge Touches to a Pink Floral Bouffant Dress in Combat Boots & Leather Vest for Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lizzo makes a bold statement with her latest flowy look. The “Truth Hurts” singer attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday with singer Ciara, where she was spotted wearing an ensemble suitable for the smash hitmaker. Lizzo wore a black bouffant dress that featured a pink floral print across the dress. The garment also had puffy-sleeves that are trending right now, with celebs like Emma Roberts and Zoey Deutch sporting similar variations recently. When it came down to the shoes, Lizzo slipped on a pair of black combat boots that complemented her leather vest —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy