Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

By Natalie Theodosi
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago


LONDON — Momentum around the circular economy is only getting bigger, and established brand names are starting to join in the movement.

Today, Timberland announced a partnership with London-based rental platform Hurr.

“Heritage brands carry a level of consumer trust that’s incredibly helpful to tap into when you’re changing consumer behavior in real-time. Partnering with Timberland is a huge step for us in increasing visibility and awareness of the fashion rental market, and opening it up to a new consumer that may not have considered rental before,” said Hurr chief executive officer Victoria Prew.

From working with brands like Pinko, Nanushka and Selfridges, Prew added that there’s power in these big brand names and they are a key part in helping to “cement the circular economy as the future of fashion.”

A series of puffer and fleece jackets from the Timberland fall 2021 collection are now available to rent exclusively on Hurr’s online platform, with prices starting at 18 pounds.

“Outerwear has consistently been a top-performing category on our site, and we’re actively seeking to improve our collection as we head into the winter months. Searches for ‘statement coats’ and ‘puffer jackets’ were also up 170 percent and 210 percent, respectively, in the last six weeks, so it’s a category that we are very much looking to continue growing and expanding,” said Prew, adding that the rental market is far from limited to occasionwear.

Cardigans, statement coats and made-to-order bags have grown into some of the best-performing categories on Hurr: “Rental is forming part of the modern customer’s day to day wardrobe. Partnering with Timberland enables customers to rent functional outdoor outerwear and will open up a huge opportunity in terms of a new market — one that perhaps is less interested in occasionwear but would consider rental for function-first apparel,” she added.

