CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Fifteen Percent Pledge Partners With Google Shopping

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKzhA_0clItUyj00

Click here to read the full article.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge said today it has forged a new partnership with Google Shopping that will help advance the organization’s mission to increase access and opportunity for Black business owners.

Additionally, the Fifteen Percent Pledge introduced its online database, the Business Equity Community, which will connect more than 1,200 Black-owned small businesses with retailers that have committed to the pledge. As part of the two-year partnership, Google will provide Black entrepreneurs who work with the organization with digital trainings and workshop events to help them build their online presence, reach more customers and grow their businesses.

More from WWD

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately devastated Black small business owners and entrepreneurs, who have already been historically excluded from countless economic opportunities,” said Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge. “We could not be more thrilled to announce this partnership with Google and officially launch the Business Equity Community, a place for Black founders to gather and seek new opportunities. Google’s ongoing support throughout our collaboration will serve as an invaluable resource to thousands of Black entrepreneurs as they grow and scale their businesses.”

Besides providing free Grow with Google digital training and workshop events to the Fifteen Percent Pledge Business Equity Community, Google will also highlight and bring awareness to these Black businesses on their Google Small Business social media channels during key months, including the “Black Owned Friday” campaign, which began last month.

“More and more, we’re seeing a desire from consumers to shop their values,” said Stephanie Horton, director of marketing, Google Shopping. “We want to make it easier for people to find and support the Black businesses they love. By teaming up with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, we hope to help these businesses get discovered and connect with even more shoppers.”

So far, 28 companies across three countries have committed to the Fifteen Percent Pledge, including Ulta, Sephora, Rent the Runway, Macy’s Inc., Bloomingdale’s, Kith, Moda Operandi, Old Navy, Athleta, Hudson’s Bay, Gap Inc., Nordstrom and J. Crew, among others.

Launched in 2020, the Fifteen Percent Pledge is a racial equity and economic justice nonprofit advocacy organization, urging major retailers and corporations to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Ten of Tomorrow: Aurora James

Moda Operandi Joins the 15 Percent Pledge for Greater Diversity

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora to Add More Black-owned Brands

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Children’s Wear Online Retailer Ginnibò Launches On-demand Product Line

FASHION ON-DEMAND: Milan-based children’s wear e-tailer Ginnibò is expanding its offering by introducing its own product line. As they revealed during a lunch organized at Rossana Orlandi‘s BistRo Aimo e Nadia chic restaurant, the online retailer’s cofounders, Milanese entrepreneurs Beatrice Camerana and Isabella Spadacini, are working with an Italian manufacturing company to develop a flexible on-demand production service.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Outside View: ‘Z Brands’ Could Be the Next Direct Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. Billie Razors, Kinship Beauty, Topicals, Parade Underwear, Madhappy and Cider. These are just a few examples of emerging brands that are set to disrupt, yet again, the beauty and apparel landscapes. And they have one thing in common ─ they were created with Generation Z in mind. I call them Z Brands. As a growing set of direct-to-consumer brands that are targeting the next generation, Z brands’ success is grounded in their deep understanding of Generation Z. Their management teams know that a generation that is defined by individuality, authenticity, connectivity and purpose is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

10 Things to Expect During the 2021 Holiday Shopping Season

Click here to read the full article. The 2021 holiday shopping season has already begun, bringing with it new changes to how retailers operate and consumers do their shopping. The pandemic is continuing to impact the holiday season, with retailers following last year’s practices of closing stores on Thanksgiving and extending the Black Friday sales period to give customers more time to do their shopping.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesA Look at Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments Additionally, this year’s holiday shopping season is plagued by supply chain and shipping delays due to the pandemic...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Affirm Stock Soaring After Amazon Partnership Announced

Shares of Affirm ( (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report), a fintech company that lets users split purchases into several payments, have skyrocketed in after-hours trading after the company announced its plans to expand a partnership with Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report). At bell on Wednesday, shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifteen Percent#Google Shopping#Black Business#Wwd Hubert De Givenchy#Gucci Rtw#Google Small Business
kentuckytoday.com

Google loses appeal of huge EU fine over shopping searches

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google's appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in search results. The European Commission, the 27-nation...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Google loses appeal, faces €2.4 billion shopping antitrust fine

Google and the European Union are still battling it out over various product-bundling schemes across Google's empire. The latest news has to do with Google Shopping's integration with Google Search. In 2017, the EU ruled that Google Shopping's integration with Search was a violation of antitrust laws. Today, Google lost its appeal, and the court held up the €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion) fine. Google can still appeal the ruling one more time, but this time, the company would go before the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the highest court in the EU.
BUSINESS
Government Technology

Wisconsin, Google Partner to Enhance Professional Licensing

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) announced last month a partnership with Google Cloud and MTX to modernize its occupational licensing process. The shift to digitize licensing with the intent of increasing efficiency is gaining ground in government agencies for a variety of processes, from marijuana licensing...
WISCONSIN STATE
aithority.com

Ironclad Partners with Google Cloud AI to Unlock Contract Data

Ironclad, the leading digital contracting company, announced it has teamed up with Google Cloud to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to digital contracting. As a contracting solution partner for Google Cloud’s Contract DocAI, Ironclad is launching a new feature, Smart Import, that will help customers unlock the valuable data in their existing contracts.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
FOX40

Google shares holiday shopping guide

The holiday season is right around the corner, and consumers are shopping online to get ahead of supply chain delays. Molly Vandenberg, a technology expert with Google, joined Richard to share how you can plan ahead.
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

EU: Google Shopping's Primo Placement Is Illegal

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. You know when you google "buy leather couch" and there, beneath the paid ads and Google Map results, you see Google Shopping's horizontal row of loveseats and sectionals that you can click on to help refine your search? Yeah, that's illegal now. Again.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Ebay launches a refurbished platform as supply-chain shortfalls make many items scarce for the holidays

Ebay Inc. announced the launch of eBay Refurbished on Tuesday, a destination selling like-new items from brands like Apple Inc. and Dyson. Items will be deeply discounted and come with a one- or two-year warranty. Ebay first launched the refurbished program in 2020, and says it has expanded the program as supply-chain bottlenecks disrupt the holidays. Adobe data released on Tuesday show that out-of-stock messages soared 250% across e-commerce, compared with January 2020. There were two billion out-of-stock messages in October, Adobe says. Ebay stock has gained 48% for the year to date, while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.6% for the period.
SHOPPING
WWD

October Online Gains Strong as Holiday Shopping Accelerates

Click here to read the full article. Holiday 2021 shopping is accelerating rapidly as U.S. consumers shop earlier than ever for holiday gifts and spend more on toys, groceries, video games and gift cards, according to Adobe Analytics, which reported on Tuesday that $72.4 billion was spent online in October, an 8 percent increase from October 2020. Toys were up 50 percent in October versus September 2021; groceries rose 34 percent; sales of video games rose 20 percent, and gift cards were up 20 percent, Adobe reported.More from WWD'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the PhotosVera Wang Haute Wedding...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Jeanologia: ‘We Are Ready to Transform Retail’

For Jeanologia, 2020 became a year dedicated to developing new sanitization technologies in the wake of the coronavirus. This year, as retail reopened across Europe and consumers rekindled their fondness for jeans, the finishing technology company returned to its mission to offer brands sustainable solutions to achieve authentic denim looks. Jeanologia is bringing this technology straight to the store floor through its Retail Innovation Lab. Established in 2018 at Jeanologia’s Spanish headquarters in Valencia, the lab enables the company to work together with brands and retailers on new ideas that will shape the future of denim retail. There, they experiment with laser...
BUSINESS
WWD

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K Metaverse Fashion Scholarship

Click here to read the full article. It’s only been a couple of weeks since tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg took the wraps off of Meta, née Facebook, and there’s already a fashion scholarship geared for the metaverse: on Tuesday, fashion school Istituto Marangoni Miami, or IMM, announced a partnership with 3D social media company Zepeto to propel students into the virtual fashion terrain with a $50,000 scholarship program.  Predictably, the project won’t funnel fashion into Zuckerberg’s platform, but rather Zepeto’s own. More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisHow...
EDUCATION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: North Sails Retools as Ocean-positive Brand

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Have you ever heard the ocean whispering and muttering? North Sails has. The performance wear label, which has voiced its concern and support for the current state of the oceans, is spearheading an ambitious plan: it intends to retool as the brand “giving a voice to the ocean,” as chief executive officer of the apparel division Marisa Selfa put it.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection The three-year, multipronged plan is aimed at advancing the company’s sustainable efforts in a new, more radical direction and is based...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares Plummet More Than 26 Percent

Click here to read the full article. Poshmark missed expectations in its third-quarter financial results, sending shares plunging more than 26 percent after the close. The company pulled in net revenues of $79.7 million, which is a 16 percent increase from the same period last year, but below the range of $82.7 million that analysts projected. More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-Influencers The timing is awkward, at best. The earnings report comes one day after ThredUp and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Ba&sh Partners With CaaStle to Bring New Clothing Rental Offering to the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Ba&sh, the French contemporary sportswear firm, has launched Borrow on Ba-sh.com, a new rental service that allows customers in the U.S. to rent and wear the latest pieces available on its e-commerce site. Powered by CaaStle, the leading b-to-b rental technology platform in the U.S., Borrow showcases the brand’s commitment to circularity, extending the lifespan of garments and reusing them in an ethical way.More from WWDVince RTW Spring 2022Rebecca Minkoff RTW Spring 2020Vince Holiday Dinner With Creative Director Caroline Belhumeur Customers can rent a style for 14 days and return it, or purchase it at...
RETAIL
WWD

Macy’s Boosts Minimum Wage and Benefits to Workers

Macy’s Inc. is raising its minimum wage to $15 across the organization and providing new educational benefits, costing the retailer approximately $35 million over the next four years. The company said Monday the investments reflect efforts to “attract and retain talent critical to its continued growth as a digitally led...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy