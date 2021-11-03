CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Man dies in house fire in southwestern Missouri

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 7 days ago

ASH GROVE, Mo. (AP) — A man is dead after a house fire in rural southwestern Missouri.

Authorities say the fire broke out just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Ash Grove.

The wood-frame home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, and was destroyed.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

An investigation continues but Ash Grove Fire Chief Anthony Monnig says the fire was caused by a space heater.

Monnig says the victim was found just 5 feet from the front door.

A dog also died in the fire.

