East Longmeadow mask mandate ends

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Board of Health voted unanimously to downgrade the mask mandate instituted on August 28th to a mask advisory effective November 2nd.

The Board of Health does advise that all unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear a mask indoors and all vaccinated residents who are at increased risk from COVID-19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health .

East Longmeadow residents want an end to mask mandate

COVID-19 Mask Requirements

“The Department of Public Health has issued a new mask advisory in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance. Fully vaccinated individuals are advised to wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is an unvaccinated adult. Masks are still mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.” Massachusetts Department of Public Health

While the town enforcement of a mask mandate expired, this does not restrict local businesses from enforcing their own mask requirements. The downgrade also does not affect the public school mask mandate put in place by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

As of October 28th there are a total of 1,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Longmeadow , 43 new cases in the last 14 days, with a the 14-day positivity rate for the Town is 3.16%, and the state is 1.76%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

