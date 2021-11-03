CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis leads in the race for Erie County Executive; votes still being counted

By Fontaine Glenn
 7 days ago

The race for Erie County Executive is still not decided, however there is a current leader. Republican Candidate Brenton Davis is currently leading by more than 4,000 votes .

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Erie County Courthouse with more election coverage.

2021 General Election Results

More than 4,000 votes are separating the two candidates, but this race isn’t over yet as more votes still need to be counted. This comes after more than 63,000 votes have been counted so far.

Currently, there are approximately 28,253 votes for Tyler Titus and 32,786 votes for Brenton Davis.

According to Erie County Election Officials, there are still more than 4,000 mail-in ballots that still need to be processed, which will resume Wednesday morning.

Erie County canvassers begin counting mail-in ballots

Candidate Brenton Davis says although some votes still need to be processed, he feels confident about the election results.

Davis thanked his supporters for showing up to the polls on a dreary day. Meanwhile, Democratic Candidate Tyler Titus thanked his volunteers, sending them home around midnight, saying the race remained too close to call.

Candidates for Erie County Executive cast their ballots

The final votes still need to be tallied. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will keep you updated with the latest election results as they come in.

For a full list of 2021 General Election results visit :

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

