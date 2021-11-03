CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford murder suspect found hiding in Maine hotel

By WWLP Digital First
 7 days ago

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WWLP) – After 14 years, members of a US Marshals Task Force in Maine, captured a fugitive who was wanted for a deadly shooting of a man in Hartford, Connecticut.

Charges against 33-year-old Ramon Smith stem from a homicide at a Hartford residence in 2007. Smith was arrested at Ramada Inn in Ellsworth, Maine on October 29 by US Marshals who also seized a loaded Hi-Point .380 handgun, approximately 281 grams of crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.

According to Massachusetts State Police, evidence indicated that Smith shot a man with whom he had previously fought while both were serving prison sentences. In October, investigators determined that he had ties to several Massachusetts communities but eventually left the state and was hiding at a motel in Maine.

Smith was arraigned as a fugitive in Maine, with new charges and will be held until he is extradited to Connecticut. He has prior warrants from Marlborough Police for strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery, and vandalism, and by Ashland Police for crimes related to a lengthy vehicle and foot pursuit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

M C
7d ago

But he's a victim, not a perpetrator. It's society's fault. That's what Bernie and AOC say. If we would just defund the police, people like this could keep their freedom instead of being oppressed in jail. Perhaps Bernie or AOC will let him move in with them.

James Thompson
7d ago

When / If a young person commits such a crime at 19 yes. old and is captured years later "Packing" and living a criminal life style- He ain't Nothing to Play With!! 10/4???

