Sling TV Free Trial: Here’s How to Try Sling TV at a Discount

We love sharing free stuff with you. Unfortunately, Disney took its usual Disney+ free trial off the table this week. An interesting strategy so close to Black Friday, to be sure. Thankfully they have an offer that’s almost as good. Right now you can get one month of Disney+ for only $2. Again, it’s not free, but it’s the next best thing. This offer is part of “Disney+ Day,” a massive event on Friday, November 12, that will feature lots of new movies available for streaming, some entirely new original movies and shorts, and the launch of Disney+ in new countries. This offer is available to anyone not currently subscribed, meaning new customers and people who have previously canceled their subscriptions can grab a month of Disney+ for only $2.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO