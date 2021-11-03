Britney Spears blasts mom in deleted post: 'She secretly ruined my life'

As Britney Spears awaits her next court date on November 12, the day she hopes to have complete freedom from her 13-year conservatorship, she’s been sure to let fans know her father isn’t the only one to blame for her unhappiness…

While Spears’ father, Jamie , has taken endless heat from Britney’s fans surrounding his position as her conservator for more than a decade, Britney has opened up, sharing it’s really her mom who “secretly ruined” her life.

"My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” Spears captioned a since-deleted Instagram post . “I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself!!!!"

In the most recent court documents, obtained by TMZ , Spears’ father clearly states he believes ending his daughter’s conservatorship is the best option for her and states his full support.

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter,” his attorney’s stated in the documents. “As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

The statement continues, “Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing.”

