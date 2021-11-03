CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears blasts mom in deleted post: 'She secretly ruined my life'

By Monica Rivera
 7 days ago

As Britney Spears awaits her next court date on November 12, the day she hopes to have complete freedom from her 13-year conservatorship, she’s been sure to let fans know her father isn’t the only one to blame for her unhappiness…

While Spears’ father, Jamie , has taken endless heat from Britney’s fans surrounding his position as her conservator for more than a decade, Britney has opened up, sharing it’s really her mom who “secretly ruined” her life.

"My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” Spears captioned a since-deleted Instagram post . “I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself!!!!"

In the most recent court documents, obtained by TMZ , Spears’ father clearly states he believes ending his daughter’s conservatorship is the best option for her and states his full support.

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter,” his attorney’s stated in the documents. “As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

The statement continues, “Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing.”

epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE
enstarz.com

Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Tmz
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne Is ‘Concerned’ About Her ‘Weird’ Behavior

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said her mother Lynne was ‘concerned’ about her behavior, claiming she was ‘acting weird.’. Britney Spears, 39, shared how “concerned” her mother Lynne Spears, 66, was about her in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ the pop star wrote in the caption of the social media share, later celebrating her family “exiting” out of her life and declaring herself free from the “family business,” reported the Daily Mail. The post featured white text against a black background that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jamie Spears' Sister Breaks Her Silence in Scathing Interview About His Treatment of Daughter Britney Spears

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was recently removed as her conservator, and now, in a scathing interview, Jamie's sister has broken her silence about his treatment of the beloved pop star. On Friday, Leigh Ann Spears Wrather sat down with Good Morning Britain and spoke out about how she feels her brother "manipulated and used" Spears. "He caged her," Wrather said. Spears' aunt went on to say of her own brother, "He's barbaric. I mean, who gets to do that to someone?"
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jamie Lynn Spears was blocked from telling Britney about her teen pregnancy: 'My sister was experiencing her own breakdown'

Jamie Lynn Spears says she wasn't allowed to tell her sister, Britney Spears, when she became pregnant at 16 because the pop superstar was deemed "untrustworthy." "My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat," the Zoey 101 star, 30, wrote in her renamed memoir, Things I Should Have Said. "They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, 'It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby.' I needed [Britney] more than ever and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time. Britney's condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy. I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn't want to create any more issues."
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Here’s What Britney Spears’ Attorney Wants To Ask Her Dad About Under Oath

Britney Spears' attorney is planning to grill her father over how much money he and her business managers reaped from the pop star's estate, and he's seeking extensive documentation about other actions during the conservatorship, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News Tuesday. The Oct. 28 document, made public Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Defiant Britney Spears: 'I'll destroy my family'

She’s been silenced and controlled for 13 years. But now that Britney Spears’ father is no longer her conservator, the singer is feeling Stronger than ever – and she’s got some scores to settle. Last week, Britney told fans that she was “disgusted” by the way she’d been treated, and...
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Britney Spears posts photo of herself as a murder victim for Halloween

Britney Spears really threw herself into her costume this Halloween, it seems. On Instagram, she posted several photos of herself lying on a carpet in a hot pink negligee and black heels, her hands bound with fur handcuffs and what looks like blood streaking her hands, neck and mouth. It looks like a crime scene.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears' Lawyer Questions Her Dad's Motives as Jamie Files to 'Immediately Terminate' Conservatorship

As Jamie Spears files to "immediately terminate" Britney Spears' conservatorship, the pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is questioning his motives. In a status report obtained by ET, Jamie confirms his support of ending the conservatorship and affirms "his cooperation in transferring the administration of her estate to her and her chosen representatives."
CELEBRITIES
