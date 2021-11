The decision of whether or not to mandate masking in K-12 schools may be shifting back into the hands of local leaders. Commonwealth Court voted 4-1 to throw out the order of Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, who signed an order on Aug. 31 that required the masking of all students and staff in K-12 schools, intermediate units, and early learning and child care centers, regardless of vaccination status. The court said Beam didn’t have the authority to make such an order.

